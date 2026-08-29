Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, hovering around 154,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar rose in Baghdad to 154,000 dinars per $100 at the al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 153,550 dinars on Thursday.

At currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the dollar was selling for 154,500 dinars per $100 and buying for 153,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling for 153,900 dinars per $100 and buying for 153,850 dinars.