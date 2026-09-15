Shafaq News- Berlin

Iraq is seeking greater participation by German companies in development projects as Baghdad expands economic ties with Germany and the European Union, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said on Tuesday during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

According to Al-Zaidi’s media office, the two leaders discussed investment opportunities alongside government plans to increase crude oil production and exports, expand electricity generation, and “accelerate Iraq’s transformation into an effective economic corridor between Asian and European markets through the Development Road Project.”

Al-Zaidi also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to regional stability and easing tensions, linking a more stable environment to stronger international investment, economic partnerships, and regional development.

Read more: Exclusive: Al-Zaidi’s Europe tour targets post-Coalition partnerships