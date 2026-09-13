Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visits to France and Germany aim to expand economic and security partnerships as Baghdad approaches the planned end of the US-led Coalition’s mission on September 30, a government source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said Baghdad wants to “move from signing memoranda and agreements to implementing projects on the ground,” with the approaching Coalition deadline providing an opportunity to shift relations with European countries, particularly France and Germany, toward economic, security and development partnerships.

Iraq is reportedly seeking European expertise and advanced technology in energy, industry, transport and infrastructure to develop its non-oil economy and diversify sources of revenue. Financing partnerships and sustainable projects are also intended to support its integration into global supply chains, particularly those linked to the Development Road, a planned trade and transport corridor linking southern Iraq to Turkiye and Europe.

Baghdad has taken measures to provide what the source described as a “safe and attractive investment environment” for French and German companies while seeking to expand the private sector’s role through manufacturing, agriculture and digital services.

“Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, is an influential economic and financial power within the European Union, while France carries significant political and military weight and holds a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, giving it an important role in supporting Iraq and strengthening its international standing and relations,” he added, noting that Baghdad is seeking a “balanced economic partnership” with Europe centered on strategic projects rather than traditional trade relations alone.

Earlier today, Al-Zaidi departed for France and Germany at the head of a high-level delegation following official invitations from both governments. His office said he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for talks on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern, with memoranda of understanding in energy, security, transport, education and culture also expected to be signed during the tour.

A source previously told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi plans to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly after completing the European tour, with efforts underway to arrange a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Since taking office, Al-Zaidi has visited the United States, Iran, Turkiye and Qatar, while a planned trip to Saudi Arabia was canceled following joint Saudi-US strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Iraq that killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others.

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