Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s European tour is aimed at attracting investment and opening new channels for the country’s economy, Mohammed Al-Baldawi, spokesperson for the Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Baldawi said the visit would focus on agreements and projects involving defense systems, energy, oil, industry, trade, and investment, adding that he expected the tour to be “effective and positive for Iraq.”

Iraq, he said, favors broader international engagement and diversified relations, arguing that the country has an opportunity to strengthen its political, security, and economic standing in the region. He also linked Iraq’s longer-term economic ambitions to the completion of Al-Faw Grand Port and the Development Road, saying they could strengthen the country’s role as a trade link between East and West.

Earlier today, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi confirmed that Al-Zaidi had left Baghdad for an official visit to France and Germany. The prime minister is beginning the tour in Paris, where he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on bilateral relations and expanded cooperation. The visit is expected to include the signing of several understandings in investment, energy, industry, trade, technology, education, culture, and infrastructure before Al-Zaidi travels to Berlin.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program