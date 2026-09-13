Shafaq News- Nineveh

The University of Mosul is preparing to launch a 30-megawatt solar power project funded by a €40 million ($46.4M) grant from Germany’s KfW Development Bank, University President Wahid Mahmoud Al-Ibrahimi announced on Sunday, with the final contract expected to be signed in November.

Al-Ibrahimi told a press conference that technical and administrative procedures had been completed and field implementation would begin after the contract is signed, describing it as Iraq’s largest university clean-energy project.

The project is designed to cover the electricity needs of the university’s colleges and facilities, with surplus power fed into the national grid to improve electricity supply to hospitals and water stations across Nineveh, and will include a specialized research center to train local personnel in operating and managing the solar facility, with the aim of expanding the model in the future.

University records identify Tetra Tech as the project’s consulting firm and say the project’s initial phases began in 2023, including technical studies, site assessments, and consideration of a possible expansion in generating capacity.

A German delegation began final technical and administrative work at the university on September 6, and five days of talks concluded on September 10 with meeting records signed ahead of formal agreements at the Higher Education Ministry in Baghdad. KfW has previously supported reconstruction at the University of Mosul after the war against ISIS. The German development bank says 27 rehabilitation projects across the campus had been completed by June 2023, including work on the central library, academic facilities, sports infrastructure, and other university buildings.

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