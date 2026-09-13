Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Sunday, hovering around 156,500 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 156,500 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 156,350 dinars on Saturday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the dollar was selling at 157,000 dinars per $100 and buying at 156,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with exchange shops selling $100 for 156,450 dinars and buying it for 156,400 dinars.