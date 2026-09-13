USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-09-13T07:59:26+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Sunday, hovering around 156,500 dinars per $100.
According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 156,500 dinars per $100 at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 156,350 dinars on Saturday.
In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the dollar was selling at 157,000 dinars per $100 and buying at 156,000 dinars.
In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with exchange shops selling $100 for 156,450 dinars and buying it for 156,400 dinars.