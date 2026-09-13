Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq ranked 10th among the largest crude oil suppliers to the United States last week, with shipments averaging 46,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 38,000 bpd the previous week, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.926 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 599,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 347,000 bpd, Mexico at 297,000 bpd and Colombia at 239,000 bpd.

Brazil ranked sixth with 235,000 bpd, followed by Nigeria at 232,000 bpd, Argentina at 173,000 bpd and Guyana at 65,000 bpd.