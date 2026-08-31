Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi will visit France and Germany in mid-September, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Aboudi said the trip will focus on diversifying Iraq’s foreign relations and discussing several issues, including security.

Al-Zaidi’s government program outlines a foreign policy based on balance and productive relations, seeking to keep Iraq out of regional and international rivalries. Since taking office, he has visited the United States, Iran, Turkiye, and Qatar, while a planned trip to Saudi Arabia was canceled following joint Saudi-US strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Iraq that killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program