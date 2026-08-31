Shafaq News- Middle East

Greece and Israel on Monday signed an approximately $3.52 billion agreement to build the multi-layered “Achilles Shield” air-defense system against aircraft, drones, missiles, and ballistic threats.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said the network will combine Rafael’s David’s Sling and SPYDER systems, Israel Aerospace Industries’ BARAK MX and MMR radars, and a new national command-and-control system led by Rafael. Ministry Director General Amir Baram and Greek Director General for Defense Investments and Armaments Ioannis Bouras signed the agreement in Tel Aviv, with Israel describing it as the largest defense export deal in the history of relations between the two countries and one of its biggest defense exports overall.

An approximately €3 billion deal: Israel and Greece have signed the massive "Achilles Shield" agreement, under which Israel will build Greece a multi-layered air defense array based on Israeli systems architecture.Read More: https://t.co/xXTK35zycj pic.twitter.com/QCmZuJcBeJ — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) August 31, 2026

Implementation will begin immediately, with 19 Greek companies participating in the project, though Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias clarified that the system will be delivered in stages and become fully operational within 35 months.

Achilles Shield is part of Greece’s “Agenda 2030” military modernization program, aimed at strengthening the country’s defenses against evolving aerial and missile threats.