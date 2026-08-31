Shafaq News- Damascus

A dedicated Kurdish pavilion is showcasing Kurdish culture and heritage at the 63rd Damascus International Fair, in the community’s first participation of its kind in the event’s history.

The pavilion displays traditional Kurdish clothing, copperware, musical instruments and handmade textiles, giving visitors a glimpse into Kurdish cultural heritage.

Mohammed Suleiman, director of the pavilion, told Shafaq News that the participation carries symbolic significance because Kurds are taking part under their own cultural identity for the first time.

He said organizers want to present Kurdish culture as part of Syria’s broader national fabric and highlight the community’s identity and heritage.

The Welat troupe also performed traditional Kurdish dabke at the pavilion, drawing engagement from visitors.

The Damascus International Fair, which began in 1954, is holding this edition from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 at the Damascus Fairgrounds.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force