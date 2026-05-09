Grand Al-Faw tunnel reaches final phase in Iraq’s Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

The submerged tunnel at Iraq’s Basra Grand Al-Faw Port, southern Iraq, has surpassed 95% completion and entered its final stages, with the project expected to open to vehicle traffic after the remaining works are completed, an official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, the head of the state-run General Company for Ports, told Shafaq News that the project had faced “major and complex internal and external challenges, including repeated attempts to obstruct its progress.” He added that studies and final designs for the Development Road corridor, which complements the submerged tunnel, have been completed and submitted to the government.

Al-Fartousi described the project as a key pillar of Iraq’s economic transformation in the coming phase, stressing that the company continues to implement strategic projects led by Grand Al-Faw Port and the Development Road corridor.

The Development Road project is designed as a strategic transport corridor stretching nearly 1,200 kilometers from southern to northern Iraq, linking highways, railways, and energy infrastructure as part of an integrated transport network.

Earlier this week, Al-Fartousi announced the floating of the fourth concrete segment of the submerged tunnel, extending its total length to 693 meters.

The submerged tunnel is one of the main infrastructure projects within Grand Al-Faw Port in southern Basra province, connecting Al-Faw with the Umm Qasr area through an undersea route.

Read more: Rebuilding Basra’s maritime power: Is Al-Faw Port the game changer for Iraq?