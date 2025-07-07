Iraq reviews progress on Development Road as Faw Port nears completion

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibas al-Saadawi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to assess progress on the Development Road Project, stressing the need to adhere to the planned timelines and intensify coordination with key government and international stakeholders.

According to a ministry statement, the session focused on the detailed design phase of the Development Road, with expectations to present a first executable segment to major global firms by the end of this year.

The participants reviewed cadastral map distribution across the provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, Najaf, al-Anbar, Baghdad, Diwaniyah, and Saladin, with more regions to follow.

Al-Saadawi emphasized the importance of high-level coordination with Turkiye, especially regarding technical and logistical matters tied to the project’s next phase.

Ports Director Farhan Al-Fartousi provided a detailed update on Grand Faw Port, noting 92% completion of the navigational channel, 94% completion of the container yard, and full delivery of all five berths as of November 7, 2024.

He also confirmed that the linking road project has reached 100% completion, with discussions ongoing about management and operation strategies ahead of its opening to global investors.

Minister Al-Saadawi concluded the meeting by stressing the urgency of delivering these strategic infrastructure projects, describing them as essential to Iraq’s economic revival and its re-emergence as a key hub in regional and international transport and trade networks.