Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) Culture and Media Department on Sunday announced a project to publish 11 books on the history of the September Revolution next year under the title “Pride of History.”

Shawan Khoshnaw, head of the book evaluation committee, said during a press conference that the project aims to document aspects of the revolution’s history that have received limited attention from writers, intellectuals and academics in the Kurdistan Region.

He said the books will cover five main themes: the September Revolution in official documents, international newspapers and regional newspapers, as well as oral history and coexistence during the revolution.

Khoshnaw said writers, intellectuals and academics from across the Kurdistan Region and abroad can participate, provided their submissions follow academic research standards, including the use of official documents, oral accounts and established standards for historical research.

He said the project is intended to further document the history of the September Revolution for current and future generations.

Submissions are open from Sunday, Khoshnaw said, with works to be presented to the evaluation committee before selected contributions are brought together under the project and published next year.

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