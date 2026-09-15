Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will send 37 wrestlers to the Veteran World Championships in Amman next month, the Iraqi Wrestling Federation announced on Tuesday.

Sanwar Azad Abdulrahman, a national team coach who will also compete in the veteran category, told Shafaq News that Iraq would field 37 wrestlers at the championship.

United World Wrestling lists the Veteran World Championships in Amman from October 6 to 11, with freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions on the program.

Abdulrahman, a former Arab champion, said the Iraqi wrestlers would begin a training camp in Baghdad’s Al-Adhamiya district on Friday under international coach Jamal Nasser. The championship will bring together experienced veteran wrestlers from around the world, giving the Iraqi contingent an opportunity to gain experience and compete internationally, he added.