Shafaq News- Tehran

The Kurdistan Region respects the security and sovereignty of its neighbors and shares a long history with the Iranian people, Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, the two discussed recent political and military developments in the region. He described the region's problems as ones that call for peaceful solutions and sustained dialogue.

Araghchi praised Talabani and the PUK for helping keep the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region stable.

Relations between Tehran and Iraqi Kurdistan have been strained since the conflict between Iran and the United States began on February 28. Tehran has repeatedly attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition parties based in Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah.

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