Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani has formed a technical, legal, and administrative committee to investigate an ammonia leak at a fertilizer plant that killed two people and injured 114 others.

Nasser Kazem Jabr, administrative undersecretary at Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals, told a press conference on Tuesday that the committee includes specialists from government departments and is examining the circumstances of the incident. “It is still far too early to determine the cause of the accident.”

On September 14, Health Ministry spokesperson Saif Al-Badr said most injuries from the incident were minor and that 21 people remained hospitalized at the time, after more than 50 ambulances were dispatched to the site.

MP Rafiq Al-Salihi of Sadiqoon, the political wing of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, also told Shafaq News that lawmakers would form a parliamentary committee to investigate the incident and question the industry minister. The “strongest penalties” would be sought if negligence by the investor or any other party were established.