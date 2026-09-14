Shafaq News- Amman

Eleven people suffered mild to moderate inhalation injuries after an ammonia leak at an industrial complex in Jordan’s Aqaba on Monday, according to Nedal Al-Ouran, commissioner for environment and public safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

Al-Ouran told Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka that the incident occurred during maintenance work carried out by a Japanese company on an old pump or pressurized system, releasing a small amount of accumulated ammonia while workers were nearby. Civil defense and security teams contained the leak and evacuated the site as a precaution.

Workers, he added, will be allowed to return once inspections confirm the area is safe.