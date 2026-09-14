Ammonia leak injures 11 at Jordan’s Aqaba complex
Shafaq News- Amman
Eleven people suffered mild to moderate inhalation injuries after an ammonia leak at an industrial complex in Jordan’s Aqaba on Monday, according to Nedal Al-Ouran, commissioner for environment and public safety at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.
Al-Ouran told Jordan’s Al-Mamlaka that the incident occurred during maintenance work carried out by a Japanese company on an old pump or pressurized system, releasing a small amount of accumulated ammonia while workers were nearby. Civil defense and security teams contained the leak and evacuated the site as a precaution.
Workers, he added, will be allowed to return once inspections confirm the area is safe.
السيطرة على تسرب بسيط لغاز الأمونيا في العقبة... الحادث نجم عنه 11 إصابة بحالات ضيق تنفس بسيطة ومتوسطة#الأردن #العقبة #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/LILpgJRBzq— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) September 14, 2026