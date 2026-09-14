Shafaq News- Basra

An ammonia gas leak at a fertilizer plant in Iraq's Basra province killed two people and injured 114 others, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said most of the injuries were minor, while 21 people remained hospitalized. Twelve are receiving treatment at Al-Zubair Hospital, two at Al-Sayyab Hospital and seven at the Kuwaiti Hospital.

A security source told Shafaq News on Sunday that several people experienced breathing difficulties following the leak at the Southern Fertilizers Company plant in the Khor Al-Zubair area.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the incident.

Ammonia is widely used in fertilizer production. Exposure to high concentrations can severely irritate the eyes and respiratory system, cause breathing difficulties and damage the lungs. At very high levels, exposure can be fatal.