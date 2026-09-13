Wasit police reject car bomb reports
2026-09-13T15:52:14+00:00
Shafaq News- Wasit
Iraq’s Wasit Police on Sunday denied claims that security forces had dismantled a car bomb in the province, warning of legal action against those who deliberately spread false or misleading information.
On September 12, Abdulrahman Al-Jazairi, a senior member of the National Oath (Qasam) Movement within former premier Nouri Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, that specialized security forces had dismantled a booby-trapped Samand vehicle prepared for an attack intended to create chaos in Wasit.