Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq’s Wasit Police on Sunday denied claims that security forces had dismantled a car bomb in the province, warning of legal action against those who deliberately spread false or misleading information.

On September 12, Abdulrahman Al-Jazairi, a senior member of the National Oath (Qasam) Movement within former premier Nouri Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, that specialized security forces had dismantled a booby-trapped Samand vehicle prepared for an attack intended to create chaos in Wasit.