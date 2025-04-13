Iraq: 4,500 + employees protest privatization of Basra Fertilizer Plant

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, thousands of employees protested in Iraq's Basra, opposing the transfer of the Khor Al-Zubair Fertilizer Plant into private investment.

The demonstrators, who work for the Southern State Company for Fertilizers under the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, expressed fears that privatization could lead to mass layoffs or cuts to their monthly salaries.

A representative of the group, speaking on condition of anonymity, estimated that approximately 4,700 employees are appealing directly to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and members of parliament to stop the investment process, insisting that the facility has been operating efficiently under Iraqi management.

“There’s no reason to dismiss the efforts of local workers or reduce their financial entitlements under the label of investment,” the representative told our agency. “What we’re calling for is support to improve output and develop the plant, not marginalization.”

The protest reflects growing unease surrounding the government’s broader strategy to expand private sector involvement in Iraq’s industrial sector.

Just weeks earlier, Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Battal al-Najm announced the reopening of the Abu Al-Khasib nitrogen fertilizer plant, also located in southern Basra. Rebuilt at $1.3 billion, the facility has been upgraded with modern production technology and is expected to help meet local market demand.