Shafaq News- Tehran

One person was killed, and three others were wounded in an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel off Qeshm Island, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.

Iranian media also reported hearing two explosions near Qeshm Island on Saturday, with no immediate explanation for the blasts.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply this week, with seven vessels recorded transiting the maritime gateway on Thursday, down from 11 the previous day and below the 10-day average of 15, according to preliminary data from ship-tracking firm Kpler.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, he predicted that the war with Iran would end after the US midterm elections in November.

Shipping through Hormuz, which before the war handled about 20% of global oil supplies, has remained heavily disrupted since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Traffic briefly increased after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding took effect on June 18, providing for safe commercial passage through the waterway. The agreement later collapsed amid renewed military escalation and the reimposition of a US naval blockade.