Shafaq News- Basra (Updated at 20:42)

At least two workers have died following an ammonia gas leak at a fertilizer plant in Iraq’s southern Basra province on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The leak occurred at the Southern Fertilizer State Company in the Khor Al-Zubair area and had sent at least 15 workers to hospital with inhalation injuries, according to the source.

Authorities have not yet announced a final casualty toll.