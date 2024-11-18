Unidentified object falls in Jordan's Aqaba amid regional drone escalations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Jordanian Armed Forces-General Command announced the fall of an unidentified flying object in a border area within Aqaba province, in southern Jordan.

A source in the command confirmed that “the incident resulted in no human or material damage. Civil defense teams and a military engineering inspection team promptly arrived at the site, urging citizens to avoid approaching or tampering with such objects to ensure their safety.”

Furthermore, local Jordanian media reported that “an intercept missile, launched from the city of Eilat (Um Al-Rashrash), targeting a drone, fell in the coastal city of Aqaba on the Red Sea.” The missile reportedly landed in the western coastal area, near several important tourist sites.

Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed responsibility for attacking a “vital” target in Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) in southern Israel using drones. The Israeli army stated that it intercepted a drone “before it entered the airspace over Eilat,” and later announced an “investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall of the missile during its attempt to counter the drone.”

The ongoing conflict between Israel and various militant groups in the region has led to a heightened state of alert, with both sides engaging in frequent drone attacks and interceptions.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been actively involved in targeting Israeli sites, claiming that their operations are “in retaliation for Israeli aggression against civilians and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.” The group has vowed to “continue and intensify its military operations against Israel.”