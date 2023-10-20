Jordanian SF shut border crossings with Israel amid rising tensions

Shafaq News / Jordanian security forcesclosed on Friday all roads leading to the King Hussein Bridge, the border crossing between Jordan and Israel, in response to widespread calls for demonstrations protesting Israel's treatment of the Palestinian people and its continuous bombardment of Gaza.

These calls for protests followed a week marked by several demonstrations in various provinces across the kingdom, some of which resulted in clashes with security forces, especially in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in the Rabia area west of the capital, Amman.

In response, the Public Security Directorate urged everyone to adhere to designated gathering places and cooperate with law enforcement officers in the field.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqis gathered at the border with Jordan on Friday, intending to hold a sit-in at the Palestinian borders until the blockade on Gaza is lifted. This call for solidarity came after Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr Movement, invited Islamic and Arab nations to join the protest.

Jordan shares the longest border with Israel, stretching 238 kilometers.

Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched “Toufan al-Aqsa” operation on Saturday, October 7th, in response to Israel's violations in the occupied Palestinian territories. In retaliation, the Israeli military launched an operation they termed "Operation Iron Swords" against Gaza, conducting a series of intense airstrikes on various areas in the enclave. These strikes resulted in hundreds of casualties, thousands of injuries, and extensive destruction of residential buildings, towers, institutions, and infrastructure.