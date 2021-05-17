Jordan's Parliament unanimously agrees on expelling the Israeli ambassador

Shafaq News/ The Jordanian parliament unanimously agreed, in today’s session, to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman, and to summon the Jordanian ambassador in Tel Aviv.

According to Ammon Agency, all the members of the parliaments discussed the situation in Palestine demanding taking an official position by expelling the Israeli ambassador in Amman.

The members of the parliaments expressed their rejection of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the attacks and violations against Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank.