Jordanian House of Representatives calls for review of agreements with Israel

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament, Ahmed Al-Safadi, urged the Parliamentary Legal Committee to review agreements signed with Israel and provide necessary recommendations for referral to the government.

The House voted unanimously in favor of this decision.

Al-Safadi emphasized the impact of King Abdullah II's efforts in altering global public opinion, countering the false narrative previously led by Israel.

He acknowledged the ongoing steps in support of the Palestinian people, with Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah overseeing efforts such as delivering aid to Gaza through a field hospital. Queen Rania Al Abdullah's speech also played a role in influencing Western public opinion.

The Parliament Speaker called on the Legal Committee to establish a framework for submitting a complaint through official channels to the International Criminal Court, investigating and holding accountable for war crimes and genocide committed in Gaza. He proposed sharing this initiative with Arab and Islamic parliaments.

Al-Safadi announced plans to work with the government and armed forces to increase the number of field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank. He urged the Palestine Committee to remain in permanent session, updating the Council on efforts to support the people in Gaza and the West Bank. Coordination with the Health Committee and the government was also encouraged to provide the necessary support for treating the wounded in the Jordanian health sector.

In response to speculation about the resistance's actions, Al-Safadi stated, "You have nothing to do with what the resistance decides. Remain silent. They are the owners of the land and the cause, and you are the ones who have failed. It is not permissible for the one sitting to issue a fatwa to the resistance."