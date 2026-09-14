Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced a senior Electricity Ministry official to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment and ordered him to repay the gains and pay an equivalent fine, bringing the total amount owed to about 25.7 billion dinars ($19.5 million), the Federal Integrity Commission said on Monday.

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court convicted Alaa Samir Rashid, director general of the Ministry’s Central Electricity Distribution Company, after determining that he had unlawfully accumulated 5.524 billion dinars ($4.198 million) and $5.539 million.

The ruling also upheld the seizure of Rashid’s movable and immovable assets, while allowing the commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, to seek compensation for damages once the judgment becomes final.

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