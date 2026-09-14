Shafaq News- Khuzestan/ Maysan

Passenger and truck traffic between Iran and Iraq resumed at the Shalamcheh border crossing after successful talks between the two countries, Khuzestan Governor Mohammad Reza Mowali Zadeh said on Monday.

Passenger traffic also resumed at the Chazabeh border crossing, while efforts were underway to restore commercial truck and cargo traffic between the two countries.

Iraq had closed three land border crossings with Iran —Shalamcheh, Al-Sheeb and Mandali. A source told Shafaq News that the closures were framed as an “economic penalty” against Tehran after findings allegedly linked Iranian actors to drone attacks on Saudi oil pipelines launched from Iraqi territory.

Last week, Saudi Arabia said that the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions had come under a drone attack, with the drones launched from Iraqi territory. The attack caused injuries and damage, prompting a temporary precautionary shutdown of the pipeline.

Tehran rejected the accusations and requested a joint investigation with Iraq into the launch of the drones. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi later approved the request.