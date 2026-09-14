Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar held steady in Baghdad but edged lower in Erbil on Monday at the opening of trading, with rates hovering around 157,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,500 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,000 dinars and bought it at 156,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,200 dinars and buying prices at 156,150 dinars.