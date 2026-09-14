Shafaq News- Najaf

The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison on Monday for allegedly passing off wild boar meat as minced meat, a judicial source told Shafaq News.

The case dates to September 9, when authorities arrested the owner of a butcher shop accused of hunting wild boars in the marshes of Al-Hurriya subdistrict in Kufa and supplying their meat to customers in central Najaf without disclosing its origin, according to a security source.

Legal expert Habib Al-Quraishi previously explained to Shafaq News that Iraqi law does not explicitly criminalize pork sales, but presenting it as another type of meat could constitute commercial fraud.