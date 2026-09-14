Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq stood as Turkiye's seventh-largest export market in the first seven months of 2026, with Turkish shipments to the country reaching about $6.08 billion, despite a 7.8% decline from the same period last year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) data showed.

Germany led the list with $13.29 billion in exports, followed by the United States with $10.16 billion and the United Kingdom with $9.43 billion. Italy ranked fourth at $8.35 billion, while France and Spain recorded $6.64 billion and $6.44 billion, respectively.

Foreign Trade Statistics, July 2026According to the general trade system exports and imports increased by 2.9%, 5.1% respectively, in July 2026You can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/LOMRH1wbbB pic.twitter.com/O3vo90w7oO — turkstat (@TurkStat) August 28, 2026

Turkiye's exports to Iraq picked up in July, rising 15.5% from a year earlier to about $1.11 billion, compared with $963.4 million in July 2025. The increase lifted Iraq to fourth place among Turkiye's export destinations for the month, behind Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Overall, Turkiye exported about $161.54 billion worth of goods in the first seven months of 2026, up 3.4% from $156.26 billion in the same period of 2025.