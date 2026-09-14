Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, gold prices fell in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 950,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 953,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 949,000 IQD. The same gold sold for 960,000 IQD on Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 923,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 919,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 925,000 and 935,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 992,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 948,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 812,000 IQD.