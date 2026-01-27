Iraq moves to settle inter-ministerial obligations under Budget Law

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Finance approved steps to resolve outstanding financial obligations among the Finance, Oil, and Electricity ministries under the Federal Budget Law* for 2023, 2024, and 2025, according to a statement on Tuesday.

During a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Taif Sami at the ministry’s headquarters, participants agreed to close shared financial files where possible and formally register unresolved amounts for processing in later budget cycles. The meeting also set mechanisms to organize oil company entitlements within budget schedules to ensure continuity in the oil and electricity sectors.

The committee formed under a cabinet order was tasked with completing remaining settlements in 2026 and subsequent years, the statement added.

Officials also reviewed pending dues related to foreign oil licensing rounds, with the finance minister instructing the Accounting Department to finalize procedures once the Oil Ministry submits detailed data for previous years. They agreed to include licensing round entitlements for the 2022–2025 period in next year’s budget to support accurate final state accounts and strengthen financial transparency.

*The Budget Law governs revenue and expenditure management across key sectors, including oil and electricity, and regulates financial settlements between ministries and foreign oil companies operating under licensing rounds.

