US-led Coalition shoots down two drones over Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Global Coalition air defenses intercepted two unidentified drones over Iraqi Kurdistan on Saturday, as security tensions intensify across Iraq and the wider region.

Shafaq News correspondents indicated that coalition air defenses destroyed a drone approaching Erbil International Airport before it reached the facility, then downed another aircraft over Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Neither incident caused casualties, though debris caused minor material damage at the locations where the drones fell. Authorities have yet to determine the aircraft’s origin or identify those responsible for the attempted strikes.

Cities across the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, with strikes hitting the Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq. The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported more than 190 missile and drone attacks on the Region during that period.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation