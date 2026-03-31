Global Coalition downs drone near Erbil International Airport

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-led Coalition air defenses destroyed an “unidentified” drone as it approached Erbil International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Debris from the aircraft fell in an open area, resulting in limited material damage with no reported casualties. No party has taken responsibility so far.

The incident comes amid a wave of repeated rocket and drone attacks across the Kurdistan Region since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran on February 28. Targets have included the Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and facilities linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw noted that nearly 300 air and missile strikes have hit the city and surrounding areas over that period.

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation