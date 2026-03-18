Global Coalition air defenses intercept new drone wave over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

US led Coalition air defenses intercepted a second wave of drone attacks over Erbil within hours on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News that four explosions were heard, two in the city center and two in Koya district east of Erbil resulting inonly material damage at the sites where debris fell.

Since Wednesday morning, five drones have been intercepted over Erbil, including the latest attacks targeting the city center and Koya district.