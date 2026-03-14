Basrah crude records over 30% weekly gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades posted weekly gains exceeding 30% last week.

Basrah Heavy crude advanced $8.83 in the latest session to $112.82 per barrel, bringing its weekly increase to $30.20, or 36.6%. Basrah Medium crude gained $8.83 to $114.77 per barrel, with weekly gains reaching $30.20, or 35.7%.

Global oil benchmarks moved higher as regional tensions outweighed efforts by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United States to calm supply concerns, with the US–Iran war entering its third week.

Brent crude settled at $103.14 per barrel, up $2.68 (2.67%), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $98.71 per barrel, rising $2.98 (3.11%).