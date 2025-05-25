Iraq boosts associated gas investment to 70%

Shafaq News/ Iraq is capturing roughly 70% of its associated gas and plans to push that figure higher next year, a senior Oil Ministry adviser said on Sunday.

“The current investment reaches 2,000 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) out of 3,000 mmscfd,” Abdul Baqi Khalaf told Shafaq News, adding, “of this, 1,000 mmscfd is used by the Oil Ministry itself for production and industrial operations, while the remaining 1,000 mmscfd is delivered to the Electricity Ministry to power generation stations.”

Despite the progress, Iraq still relies on up to 1,000 mmscfd of imported gas during economic stress, Khalaf noted, underlining the country’s vulnerability to supply disruptions.

“Gas capture will increase to 2,700 mmscfd next year,” Khalaf confirmed, explaining that this step is set to close the gap by advancing several projects in Basra and Dhi Qar provinces aimed at expanding gas processing capacity.

In 2023, Iraq captured 700.8 billion cubic feet of associated gas—roughly 60% of production—according to Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, Izzat Saber.

However, international data from the same year showed Iraq flared 636.8 billion cubic feet, contributing heavily to methane emissions.

Iraq has been under growing international pressure to end routine gas flaring, a major source of pollution and lost revenue, as it eyes energy independence and environmental compliance.