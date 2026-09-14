Shafaq News- Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Ukraine is ready to support a US proposal for a mutual halt to strikes on critical infrastructure if Russia agrees to the measure.

In a video statement, Zelenskyy argued that Ukrainian strikes were putting pressure on Russia’s war economy but questioned Moscow’s willingness to end the conflict.

He announced that Kyiv would take de-escalatory steps if Washington could ensure that Russia was genuinely prepared to end the war.

The Ukrainian president called for energy facilities, food routes and other critical infrastructure to form part of discussions on halting attacks, adding that Kyiv expected specific proposals from its partners.

There is now a strong U.S. proposal for a mutual halt to strikes on critical infrastructure. If this can become the first de-escalatory step – a step toward ending Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure and our strikes in response – then Ukraine is ready to support… pic.twitter.com/7oGGi5h0Sr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to halt attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Ukraine for the first time on September 6 after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia, holding talks with Zelenskyy on efforts to end the war. The discussions also briefly included British, French and German national security advisers, with Kyiv seeking trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Europe.

The Kyiv talks meeting with Putin in Moscow a day earlier. A White House official said the Moscow discussions covered “substantive plans for next steps” toward ending the war, while Witkoff later called his talks with Zelenskyy “very constructive and substantive,” media outlets reported.

Russia launched its war on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. UN figures showed that by the end of July 2026, more than 16,800 civilians had been killed and about 49,000 wounded in Ukraine, with the organization saying the actual toll was likely significantly higher.