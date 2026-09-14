Shafaq News

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé have publicly made competing cases for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the Barcelona winger pointing to major trophies and the Real Madrid forward to his individual scoring record.

Yamal told Movistar that he believes he deserves the award after helping Spain win the World Cup and Barcelona retain LaLiga.

“I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won,” the 19-year-old said, referring to himself and Mbappé.

Yamal was also named LaLiga’s best player for the 2025/26 season.

Mbappé, meanwhile, told France Football that he believes his individual performances merit the award despite ending the season without a major trophy for club or country.

“There was no player better than me,” the 27-year-old said.

Mbappé scored 25 goals in LaLiga and 15 in the Champions League before finishing as the World Cup’s top scorer. He also took his career World Cup total to 22 goals, becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

France lost 2-0 to Spain in the World Cup semifinals, leaving the two players with contrasting cases: Yamal with LaLiga and World Cup titles, and Mbappé with the stronger individual scoring numbers.

Both are among the 30 nominees for the award, alongside Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembélé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, Rodri, and others.

Yamal finished second behind Ousmane Dembélé in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, while Mbappé’s best previous finish was third in 2023.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or will be awarded at the London Palladium on October 26.