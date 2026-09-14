Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury on Monday imposed additional Iran-related sanctions on Russia’s VTB Bank, accusing the lender of involvement in Iranian sanctions evasion.

The measure forms part of Washington’s broader campaign to intensify economic pressure on Tehran and target foreign institutions and networks accused of helping Iran circumvent US restrictions.

Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated prominent Russian financial institution VTB Bank for its involvement in Iranian sanctions evasion, including establishing correspondent relationships with… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) September 14, 2026

VTB was already subject to US sanctions under Russia-related programs. In August, the Treasury identified the bank in connection with an Iranian clandestine financial network, saying a network member had coordinated with VTB on currency conversions.

The latest action comes under “Operation Economic Outcast,” an economic pressure campaign launched by the Treasury on Aug. 24 at President Donald Trump’s direction against Iran and entities Washington says enable its sanctions-evasion networks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the initiative at its launch as an “unprecedented, whole-of-government” campaign aimed at severing Iran’s remaining economic and financial lifelines.