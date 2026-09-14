Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli military attacks across southern Lebanon killed one person on Monday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

A resident of Baraachit, in the Bint Jbeil district, was killed when Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire toward the town, NNA reported.

Israeli forces also opened heavy machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Baraachit and Chaqra, which NNA said was intended to frighten residents who had returned to their homes.

Read more: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe

In the Nabatieh district, artillery fire hit the outskirts of Arnoun and Zawtar, while Nabatieh al-Fawqa came under intermittent shelling on Monday, NNA reported. Israeli artillery also struck Wadi al-Saluki, a valley running between the Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts.

In Jezzine, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Jarmaq road, with no casualties immediately reported there.

Israeli operations have persisted despite a US-brokered framework agreed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 that calls for phased Israeli withdrawals, Lebanese Army deployment and measures addressing Hezbollah weapons and military infrastructure in areas transferred to state control.

Read more: South Lebanon framework

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks since the latest war began on March 2 had killed 4,383 people and wounded 12,406 as of Sept. 10.

Lebanon and Israel are expected to hold another round of US-sponsored negotiations in October, according to a US State Department official.