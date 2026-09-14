Shafaq News- Paris

Iraq on Monday asked Interpol to accelerate the pursuit of corruption suspects abroad and expand information-sharing to help trace wanted individuals and recover proceeds of corruption overseas, according to the Federal Commission of Integrity.

During talks in Paris with Interpol President Lucas Philippe, Commission Chairman Mohammed Ali said stronger international coordination was needed to locate suspects, exchange evidence, and prevent people wanted in corruption cases from using other countries as safe havens, especially after intensified investigations and enforcement in Iraq prompted some suspects to leave the country.

Some wanted individuals, he explained, try to hinder proceedings by relying on foreign citizenship, exploiting differences between legal systems, or portraying criminal corruption cases as politically motivated.

In August, an informed source told Shafaq News that a team including US and other international experts had arrived in Baghdad to help Iraqi authorities trace stolen and smuggled funds. Salam Al-Zubaidi, a senior member of the Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, separately stated that Baghdad was seeking Interpol cooperation to arrest senior suspects outside Iraq, including former ministers.

Read more: Iraq activates whistleblower rewards as corruption reports top 26,000