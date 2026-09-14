Shafaq News- Paris

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to prepare for a Baghdad-Paris conference in the Iraqi capital, Al-Zaidi announced on Monday.

During a meeting in Paris with executives and representatives of major French companies, the Iraqi prime minister discussed investment opportunities and ways to expand their presence in Iraq.

“Iraq views France as a trusted partner with which it shares a longstanding friendship, and Iraq needs strategic partners,” Al-Zaidi said. He presented investment opportunities across the economy, energy, industry, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and railways, among other sectors, pledging government support and facilities for investors.

The prime minister also highlighted the Development Road project and its role in strengthening economic connectivity and supporting supply chains.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq aims to raise crude oil production to 10 million barrels per day, alongside projects to expand the production and use of associated gas. He also cited investment opportunities in mineral resources and industries, including sulfur, phosphate, silica and petrochemicals, as well as infrastructure projects.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Paris on Sunday for an official visit at Macron’s invitation, according to his media office.

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