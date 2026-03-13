PM Al-Sudani, France’s Macron discuss Middle East escalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, discussed developments in the Middle East and efforts to stop the military operations in a phone call, the PM’s office said on Friday.

Al-Sudani indicated that Iraq will spare no effort to end the war that threatens the region’s long-term stability, condemning the violation of Iraqi sovereignty in the strikes, which killed several members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The PM also voiced regret over the casualties among French service members stationed in Erbil as part of the Global Coalition. According to Al-Sudani’s office, “an investigation will be conducted into the incident, and the necessary measures will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.”

For his part, Macron pointed to France’s support for efforts aimed at halting the war and preventing the security deterioration. He also noted the necessity of continuing bilateral coordination in this regard.