Iraq’s Al-Sudani, Macron discuss efforts to halt conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Friday, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani noted the importance of intensifying efforts to halt military operations during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron during which they discussed the latest developments in the region.

According to a statement by PM’s office, Al-Sudani said that the international community must work to put an end to the armed conflict in the Middle East, and reject attacks and the displacement of civilians in Lebanon.

In a post on X, Macron expressed France’s “full solidarity” with Iraq amid the ongoing escalation in the Near East and the Middle East.” He renewed his support for Al-Sudani’s efforts to keep Iraq from being drawn into the conflict, noting that the country’s stability is essential for the entire region.