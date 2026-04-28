Netanyahu: Hezbollah activity a threat to Lebanon’s ceasefire

Shafaq News- Middle East

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned US President Donald Trump that the ceasefire on the Lebanese front remains fragile, citing Hezbollah’s alleged efforts to disrupt ongoing contacts between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

Citing a source, the outlet indicated that Netanyahu stressed the need to respond to Hezbollah activity, arguing that “restraint could embolden the group and increase the risk of escalation.”

Maariv also said Hezbollah has created a complex operational environment for Israeli forces, limiting their ability to maintain a sustained presence in southern Lebanon, while noting that recent Israeli strikes inside the country were carried out with US approval.

The Israeli military claimed to have destroyed around 1,000 sites described as “Hezbollah infrastructure” and seized hundreds of weapons, including assault rifles, anti-tank missiles, grenades, mines, and mortar shells.

#عاجل ‼️تدمير نحو 1,000 بنية تحتية إرهابية والعثور على مئات الوسائل القتالية: نشاط قوات لواء بيسلاح في جنوب لبنان⭕️قوات لواء بيسلاح تحت قيادة الفرقة 91 في جنوب لبنان، دمّرت أكثر من نحو 1,000 بنية تحتية إرهابية استخدمها مخربي منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية لتنفيذ مخططات ضد قواتنا، ومن… pic.twitter.com/DzhWg8krPO — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) April 28, 2026

On April 24, Trump announced a three-week extension of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, days before the initial 10-day truce was set to expire on April 26. Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research documented 478 violations between April 16 and 22.

Lebanese media, meanwhile, reported continued military activity across southern Lebanon, including airstrikes in Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, artillery fire, and drone strikes targeting vehicles and agricultural land, alongside reports of phosphorus munitions and sustained aerial surveillance.

🎥 آثار الغارة التي استهدفت بلدة تبنين قضاء بنت جبيل pic.twitter.com/h5iOBBTBxV — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 28, 2026

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,521 people and injured 7,804 others as of April 27, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, the army indicated that its wounded have risen to at least 735 since the start of operations in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 with moderate injuries.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's fragmented power blocks peace with Israel