Netanyahu signals ongoing operations against Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israel will continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon while maintaining readiness for a potential confrontation with Iran.

On X, Netanyahu referred to ongoing contacts with Lebanon, described as the first in more than 40 years, “aimed at disarming Hezbollah and pursuing a lasting peace.” He confirmed reinforcements in southern Lebanon and highlighted preparedness for multiple scenarios, including a possible escalation with Iran, alongside efforts to expand what he described as a “security zone” in the south.

כוחותינו ממשיכים להכות בחיזבאללה, אנחנו עומדים להכריע את בינת ג׳בייל. במקביל נתתי אתמול הנחיות לצה"ל להמשיך לעבות את אזור הביטחון.ידידינו האמריקנים מעדכנים אותנו כל הזמן על המגעים עם איראן. המטרות שלנו זהות. לקראת האפשרות שהלחימה תחודש, אנחנו ערוכים לכל תרחיש. pic.twitter.com/Iw9iELKsDV — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 15, 2026

Netanyahu also noted that US allies are keeping Israel informed of their engagement with Iran.

A senior US official, meanwhile, told Axios that Washington has not sought a ceasefire in Lebanon and that the issue is not part of current discussions with Iran, adding that President Donald Trump “would welcome and be happy with an end of hostilities as part of an agreement between Israel and Lebanon.”

Israeli officials had indicated that developments in Lebanon, including a potential ceasefire, would be reviewed during a cabinet meeting today, with no agreement reached so far.