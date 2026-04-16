Israel and Hezbollah exchange heavy fire despite ceasefire hopes

Shafaq News- Beirut

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Thursday, as Israeli airstrikes struck several towns in southern Lebanon while rocket fire reached northern Israel, even as US-mediated diplomatic efforts continued toward a possible ceasefire.

Lebanese media noted that Israeli forces carried out a wave of airstrikes from early morning, hitting multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including Roumine, Haris, Mazraat Meshref, Bint Jbeil, and Aita al-Jabal. No casualties were confirmed, though extensive damage was recorded.

📌 دمار جراء الغارة صباحًا على بلدة رومين - قضاء النبطية pic.twitter.com/jKzx97Ljc5 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 16, 2026

In a post on X, the Israeli military stated it is continuing operations against what it calls Hezbollah activity south of the Zahrani River. It ordered residents to move north of the river, warning that staying in place could put lives at risk.

#عاجل‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان المتواجدين جنوب نهر الزهراني 🔸إن نشاطات حزب الله الإرهابية تُجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة في تلك المنطقة وهو لا ينوي المساس بكم. 🔴الغارات مستمرة حيث يعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة كبيرة في المنطقة. ولذلك وحرصًا على سلامتكم نعود ونناشدكم… pic.twitter.com/JS8BiWMJEJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 16, 2026

Across the border, Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens sounded in Karmiel and surrounding areas in the central and western Galilee following rocket launches from Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced a series of attacks targeting Israeli positions, including troop gatherings in al-Bayada, areas around Bint Jbeil, and Tallat al-Hamamis south of Khiam.

The group detailed that several Merkava tanks on the northeastern outskirts of Bint Jbeil were hit by guided missiles, describing it as a direct strike. It added that a logistics base belonging to Israel’s 146th Division east of Nahariya was targeted with drones.

"حزب الله": التصدّي لقوّة إسرائيليّة معادية حاولت التقدّم من جهة الطيبة باتّجاه منطقة الخزّان في القنطرة واستهداف مستوطنات https://t.co/M0JQZxchYO — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 16, 2026

The exchanges continued despite international reports pointing to a potential ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that Israel will maintain military operations against the armed faction, framing ongoing contacts with Lebanon as part of efforts aimed at “disarming Hezbollah and pursuing a lasting peace.” Israel’s public broadcaster noted that military leadership has not received political instructions to prepare for a ceasefire.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump indicated that talks between Israel and Lebanon could resume as early as the same day, calling the efforts an attempt to create “a little breathing room” between the two sides. He also referred to a long gap since the Lebanese president and the Israeli prime minister last communicated —about 34 years— suggesting renewed contact may be approaching.