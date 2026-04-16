Trump signals immediate return to Israel-Lebanon talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that talks between Israel and Lebanon could resume as early as today, framing his efforts as creating “a little breathing room” between the two sides after weeks of escalating cross-border exchanges.

In a post on the Truth platform, Trump noted that it had been a long time since the Lebanese president and the Israeli prime minister last communicated —around 34 years— adding that contact will take place as soon as possible.

Several international reports suggested a potential ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon may be close, following weeks of reciprocal attacks between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, reaffirmed that Israel will continue military operations against the Shiite armed group, while describing ongoing contacts with Lebanon as a step toward “disarming Hezbollah and pursuing a lasting peace.”

Earlier this week, US-mediated talks brought together Lebanon and Israel in Washington —the first direct ambassador-level meeting since 1993. The meeting included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Counselor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

Israel reiterated its willingness to engage in direct negotiations to resolve outstanding disputes and pursue a “durable peace” aimed at enhancing regional stability. Meanwhile, Lebanon reaffirmed the need to fully implement the November 2024 ceasefire arrangement, stressing the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty, and urging an immediate halt to fighting alongside concrete steps to address the worsening humanitarian situation.